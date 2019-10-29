3 teens charged in attempted carjacking near Fort Mill, cops say

Three teens were arrested late Sunday in York County after an attempted carjacking near Fort Mill, police said.

The names and residences of the teens -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- have not been released.

The victim was not injured, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman said a young male tried to carjack her at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of S.C. 160 and Gold Hill Road, east of Tega Cay, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. One of the three suspects tried to get in the woman’s car before she escaped and called police, the report stated.

Deputies found the three teens walking nearby on Coralstone Drive, according to the report. One of the teens told police he tried to take the woman’s car, the report stated.

Deputies seized a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Charlotte. The suspect had the loaded gun in the pocket of a sweatshirt, deputies said.

All three were charged with attempted armed robbery and weapons charges, according to the report. The teens were taken to S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia pending their court dates.