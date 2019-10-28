SC trooper chief leaves Highway Patrol after Clemson football supporter DUI flap

SC Highway Patrol

A high-ranking S.C. Highway Patrol officer under investigation for his controversial role inspringing a Clemson football donor from jail after he had been arrested on DUI charges has retired.

“Capt. Stacy Craven, Troop 3 commander, has retired from the S.C. Highway Patrol,” a Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday morning in response to a query by The State newspaper.

Craven’s retirement, effective Friday, came a little more than two weeks after 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard drew up a formal opinion saying that Craven’s actions, while falling short of criminal acts, raise questions of whether the public can trust law enforcement to carry out its duties impartially.

Hubbard had been considering whether to bring obstruction of justice charges against Craven.

Craven’s departure from the Patrol, where he had served 30 years, also came one week after The State newspaper wrote an in-depth story describing Hubbard’s opinion and quoting from a State Law Enforcement Division investigative report that raised questions about Craven’s role in getting the top Clemson football supporter out of jail.

The Department’s statement Monday did not say whether Craven’s departure was linked to the SLED investigation or Hubbard’s legal opinion on his actions.

On Nov. 29, 2014, following that year’s Clemson-University of South Carolina football game at Clemson, another trooper arrested major Clemson football donor Stanley Riggins on DUI charges while leaving the game. That trooper took Riggins to the Pickens County jail and was about to book him in when Craven appeared and got Riggins out of jail.

According to the SLED report, Craven told investigators that he had asked a magistrate if he could get Riggins released and was told yes, but only if he had not yet been booked. However, the SLED report also noted that once people are arrested on DUI, they are not supposed to be released without being booked in.

The DUI charge against Riggins was later dropped — an action approved by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The State’s news story quoted the Department of Public Safety as saying that its internal affairs office, known as the Office of Professional Responsibility, has begun an investigation into Craven’s conduct in the Riggins incident.

On Monday, Public Safety said its internal investigation into Craven’s conduct is continuing.

As captain of Troop 3, Craven oversaw some 140 troopers in an Upstate region that covered Pickens, Anderson, Oconee, Spartanburg and Greenville counties.

Riggins, 69, is described in the SLED report as a major donor to Clemson through its athletic fundraising booster group, IPTAY. IPTAY is similar to the University of South Carolina’s athletic fundraising group, the Gamecock Club. The IPTAY website lists Stanley Riggins as a co-endower of the quarterback position of the Clemson Tigers football team.

Craven could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

