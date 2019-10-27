West Columbia tractor trailer driver injured in head-on crash with car, SC cops say

One person was killed and two more are in the hospital after a car crashed into a tractor trailer early Sunday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The wreck occurred a few minutes before 3 a.m. on U.S. 378 in Florence County, Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said.

A truck driver from West Columbia was heading east on the road in a 2016 tractor trailer when it was hit head on, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2001 Buick Regal was going west in the highway’s eastbound lane, heading directly into oncoming traffic when the collision occurred, Tidwell said.

A passenger in the Buick was killed in the crash, according to Tidwell.

The passenger will be publicly identified when the next of kin has been notified by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The drivers of the Buick and the tractor trailer were both injured and were taken to a Florence hospital, Highway Patrol reported.

Information on their conditions was not available.

While the West Columbia resident driving the truck was wearing a seat belt, Tidwell said it is unknown if the occupants of the Buick were properly restrained.

There is no word on possible criminal charges, but Tidwell said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.