Authorities investigating fiery wreck that killed 2 on I-20

Police in Aiken County were called to the scene of a fiery wreck early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., authorities in Aiken County were alerted about a car engulfed in flames on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 near mile marker 24, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Mile marker 24 is about 12 miles away from the city of Aiken.

After fire fighters extinguished the flames, officers found two body’s in the car. The body’s were burn extensively. “No sort of an identification could be made,” Coroner Darryl M. Ables said in a statement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Investigators believe the car was traveling eastward at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The vehicle flipped over and burst into flames.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and trying to identify who owns the vehicle.

The county coroner’s office is attempting to find out who the victims are. The two victims will be autopsied in Newberry.

An autopsy will help determine if drugs, alcohol or suspicious activity were involved in the crash.

Listen to our daily briefing: