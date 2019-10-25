Trump to receive Bipartisan Justice Award during stop at SC black college

President Donald Trump will join South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris when he receives the Bipartisan Justice Award on Friday ahead of his remarks at Benedict College, an historic black college in Columbia.

A White House official said Friday that Trump will receive the Bipartisan Justice Award, “the highest honor given yearly to a public servant who demonstrated the ability to work across the aisle to achieve meaningful progress reforming” the federal criminal justice system.

The award — presented to Trump by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, the organization in charge of this week’s symposium that also will feature 10 Democratic hopefuls — was first announced on Fox and Friends Friday morning by Scott Turner, executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

A White House official said Friday that the award is being presented to Trump for his leadership in the passage of the First Step Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation helping to end mass incarceration for low-level offenders.

Other recipients of the award include Harris of California, Scott, Democratic U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Ja’Ron Smith, special assistant to Trump for domestic policy.

Trump will speak Friday afternoon at Benedict College, dubbed as the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum by the White House.

