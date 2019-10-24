Midlands man dies in Columbia hospital weeks after shooting, cops search for killer

A Midlands man died in a Columbia hospital weeks after he was shot, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

The search continues for the man who shot Richard Martin, Jr., on Oct. 9, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 33-year-old Sumter man died Wednesday in a Columbia hospital, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

An autopsy is scheduled on Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Martin was shot just after midnight on Oct. 9 at a residence on West Patricia Drive, according to the news release. That’s near the intersection of Manning Avenue and Pocalla Road.

The sheriff’s office identified Tas’Je Spann as the suspected shooter.

It has asked for the community’s help in locating the 19-year-old Sumter resident.

Spann and Martin knew each other and the teen opened fire following a dispute, the sheriff’s office said.

Information on the nature of the dispute was not available.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is not gang related.

“It seems that disputes, verbal or physical, are more often settled with guns and violence,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a news release. “Instead of calling law enforcement to help, some people are quick to result to violence with little to no thought of the consequences to themselves and others.”

The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

