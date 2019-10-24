South Carolina
Man robbed at gunpoint in SouthPark mall parking deck. Cops search for 3 assailants.
Police released photos of three people suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint at his car in the parking deck of SouthPark mall Monday afternoon.
At least one of the robbers had a handgun and threatened the victim during the robbery, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
The assailants left after robbing the man, police said.
South Park Mall management and security officials are helping CMPD with its investigation and provided photographs of the suspected robbers, according to CMPD.
The victim was robbed just before 5 p.m. in the parking deck, which is on Sharon Road in south Charlotte, police said.
Anyone with information about the case should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments