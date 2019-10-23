7 young kids found deadbolted in rooms, living in ‘horrific conditions,’ SC cops say

Two adults are in custody after police say seven young children were found locked in rooms in a South Carolina home, media outlets report.

The children, who were 1 to 5-years-old, were discovered deadbolted in multiple rooms and living in “horrific conditions” at a home in Summerville on Wednesday, according to WCIV

They are now in the custody of the Department of Social Services, WSCS reported.

Two adults living in the home with the children, who the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office believes are the parents of some of them, were arrested, WCBD reported.

The Sheriff’s Office is trying to confirm what the relationship is between the adults and all the children, WCBD reported.

Charges are pending for the adults, WCIV reported.

Their names have not been released.