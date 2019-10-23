Chester father dropped baby on concrete floor, breaking skull, other bones, cops say

A Chester father has been arrested for child abuse after twice dropping his baby son on a concrete floor and causing multiple broken bones, police said.

Labrian Terell McCrorey, 22, was charged Wednesday afternoon with abuse causing great bodily injury, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

McCrorey’s 2-month-old son suffered a fractured skull, broken femur in a leg and four cracked ribs after being dropped on the floor days earlier, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. The child was admitted to a Columbia hospital in Richland County on Oct. 16, according to a Chester County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Chester County detectives started investigating after S.C. Department of Social Services agents and medical staff at the hospital reported the child’s injuries to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This is an especially difficult investigation because the victim is so young,” Dorsey said Wednesday after the arrest.

McCrorey told detectives he had dropped the child two times, according to the arrest warrants. The child’s skull was broken during one incident, then the leg and ribs were broken in a second incident, warrants state.

The investigation also found older rib fractures and scratches, police said.

McCrorey faces as much as 20 years in prison if convicted, under South Carolina law.

McCrorey remains in the Chester County jail pending a bond hearing.