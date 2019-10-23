Charlamagne Tha God presents $250,000 in scholarships to South Carolina university

From left, SC State President James E. Clark, SCSUNAA 1st Vice President Sharon Wigfall, Charlamagne Tha God, SCSUNAA President John J. Funny. South Carolina State University

South Carolina State University got more than an appearance from a popular radio and TV personality during last weekend’s homecoming celebration.

During his visit to the college in Orangeburg, Lenard Larry McKelvey — aka Charlamagne Tha God — presented a $250,000 scholarship award to S.C. State, the university said in a news release.

A check was presented to S.C. State’s Alumni Association, which will use the money for student scholarships, according to the release.

Charlamagne Tha God is one of the hosts on “The Breakfast Club,” a nationally-syndicated morning radio show on New York’s hip-hop station, Power 105.1 FM.

The South Carolina native presented the Ford Family Endowed Scholarship, which is named after his grandmother and was given to the university his mother graduated from in 1975, according to the release.

“Today was South Carolina State’s homecoming and I had the honor of announcing The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund,” Charlamagne Tha God wrote on Instagram. “Ford is my mother’s maiden name and my grandmothers last name. We will be providing scholarships to black women in South Carolina who major in English, (my mother’s major) Communications, (because I’m a Radio/TV Guy), and for any sister that wants to be a mental health professional.”

In addition to “The Breakfast Club,” the Moncks Corner native also appears on MTV2’s “Uncommon Sense” and co-hosts the Best of iTunes podcast “Brilliant Idiots.” He’s also the He is also the author of two books, including the New York Times bestseller, “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It.”

He got his start as a radio personality in Columbia on hip-hop and R&B radio stations Hot 103.9 and 93.9 FM.

Charlamagne Tha God stressed the importance of supporting historically black colleges and universities.

“Always remember, investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU asks for money, open that wallet. It’s a blessing to be a blessing! All praises due to God,” he said.

“The Breakfast Club” is known for its focus on hip hop and pop culture, but has carved out a niche as a go-to show for Democratic politicians — including Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg among others.

“I really want people to be informed. I’m just really trying to do the most informative interview that I can and really just talk to these people like human beings,” Charlamagne Tha God said in a previous interview with The State. “I’m not a political pundit. I’m not a political scholar. I’m just a person in America with a radio show and a vote.”

His impact is appreciated at S.C. State.

“I want to offer our deepest thanks to Charlamagne Tha God,” alumni association president John J. Funny said in the news release. “We are glad to call Charlamagne Tha God a Bulldog Partner and welcome him to our Bulldog family. With this effort, Charlamange Tha God is linking his passion with his philanthropy and empowering our students with scholarship support.”

S.C. State President James E. Clark echoed those sentiments.

“Charlamagne is a part of that mission and we thank him for giving selflessly to the students of SC State University. He is a member of the Bulldog family and we look forward to collaborating with him more in the future,” Clark said in the release.

