Deputies seek dognapper, missing S Carolina pup worth $10K

Authorities are searching for a dognapper and a missing Bichon Frise worth about $10,000 that was snatched from a South Carolina home.

Citing the Greenville County sheriff's office, news outlets report the dog named Leah is a 4-year-old "breeding champion" who went missing on Oct. 13. The sheriff's office says Leah's microchip was scanned shortly afterward at a Petco in Simpsonville, about 14 miles (22 kilometers) southeast of Greenville.

Police released a photo of a woman who's seen wheeling the 11-pound dog into the pet store. Deputies are asking anyone with information in the case to contact authorities.