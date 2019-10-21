Lexington County man killed in crash while attempting to pass vehicle, coroner says

A Midlands man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

William R. Watts was identified as the man who died after the wreck, Coroner Margaret Fisher said Monday in a news release.

The collision occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Whetstone Road in Swansea, according to the release.

The 77-year-old Gaston man was heading south on the road when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him that had slowed to pull off to the left, Fisher said.

As he tried to pass, Watts hit the other vehicle, causing his car to run off the road and flip over before smashing into a utility pole, according to the release.

Watts was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital where he died of injuries sustained in the crash, Fisher said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

