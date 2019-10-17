York County man, 70, sent sex texts, nude photos to girl, deputies say

A Rock Hill man has been arrested after sending sex texts and naked pictures of himself to a child who attends the same church, deputies said.

Heyward Grady Nalley, 70, was booked into the York County jail Thursday morning on two charges of disseminating obscene materials to a minor age 12 or younger, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records say Nalley also is being held for service of other arrest warrants.

Deputies were alerted Tuesday night that the pictures had been sent to the girl, according to Faris and a sheriff’s office incident report.

Law enforcement officers found multiple messages and nude photos on the child’s phone, deputies said in the report.

Photos had been sent as far back as August, according to the report.

Deputies were told the girl has known Nalley for about a year and the families attend the same church.

Nalley is being held in the York County jail on the felony charges. He faces as much as 30 years in prison if convicted, under South Carolina law.

Faris said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.