Man dead after shooting in Lancaster County, coroner says

A man who was shot in Lancaster late Wednesday has died, officials said.

The incident happened on 16th Street near Brooklyn Avenue, according to Lancaster County coroner officials.

The man was taken to a hospital in Charlotte with injuries but later died, said Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese. The victim has not yet been identified.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies have not released additional information about the shooting.

The shooting happened after a Chester man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at a home in adjacent Chester County.

The Lancaster shooting follows a mass shooting in late September where a suspect is accused of shooting 10 people after getting on stage at the Ole Skool nightclub. Two victims died in that club shooting.

