‘You will need a jacket.’ Temperature forecast to get cold next few days in Columbia

Bundle up.

That’s the advice from the National Weather Service office in Columbia, which is forecasting the coldest temperatures to hit the Midlands in nearly half a year.

Starting Wednesday night, and over the next few days, temperatures are predicted to drop into the 40-degree range, according to the NWS forecast.

This will be the first time since May 15 that thermometers will dip below 50 degrees at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, NWS said on Twitter.

The coldest Midlands weather has gotten in the past week was a low of 54 degrees in the early morning hours of Tuesday, the NWS said.

“If you have been waiting for the cold air, the wait is over!” the NWS tweet said. “You will need a jacket in the morning with overnight lows falling into the 40s tonight.”

Wednesday night’s forecast in the Midlands calls for a low around 47 degrees. Thursday night’s low is predicted to be colder at 44 degrees, while overnight temperatures are expected to stay cool Friday, possibly dropping to 47 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.

Temperatures are expected to drop because of a cold front moving across South Carolina Wednesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

This cold spell comes after months of record-setting heat.

With 27 days where the temperature reached 90 degrees or higher, this has been the hottest fall in Columbia’s recorded history, surpassing the previous high of 25 set in both 2018 and 1954, according to the NWS. That included four days (Sept. 26, 30 and Oct. 3 and 4) when record-high temperatures were recorded in Columbia, the NWS reported.

While it is expected to be cool when the sun first comes out, daytime temperatures will be significantly warmer. The forecast calls for highs between 70 and 75 degrees during the day from Thursday through Saturday.

The overnight temperatures will be warmer starting Saturday night, with the low currently predicted at 59 degrees, and the mercury could rise back into the 80s by Monday.

The heat might not last long, as the NWS tweeted a possible low of 53 degrees on Tuesday.

