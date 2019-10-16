Man attempted to abduct 2 Rock Hill kids after they got off school bus, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Rock Hill are seeking the public’s help finding a suspect who tried to abduct two girls who were walking home from a school bus stop Tuesday.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Patriot Parkway, a street that has apartment homes on both sides of the street, police said.

The girls told an adult that a man driving a burgundy SUV was circling the area after they got off the school bus, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

The man got out of the SUV, grabbed the book bag of one of the girls, then asked the children to go with him to a nearby park.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The children escaped when the man let go of the book bag, Chavis said. The girls ran home and told an adult about the attempted abduction, Chavis said. The adult called police.

Detectives and patrol officers canvassed the area but have not yet identified the suspect.

The area is off North Cherry Road, just south of Interstate 77. Patriot Parkway connects with Cherry Road and Eden Terrace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department criminal investigation division at 803-329-7293.

Check back for updates on this developing story.