High school student-athlete killed after being hit by two cars, SC police say

A South Carolina high school student-athlete was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night, the Spartanburg Police Department said.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Caleb Shammeh Fant was killed in a collision that left his brother hospitalized, Major Art Littlejohn said in a news release.

The 18-year-old was a “great student,” and a basketball player at Spartanburg High School, according to a Facebook post from Dustin Kite, an athletic director as well as basketball and football coach in Spartanburg School District 7.

Fant and his brother were attending to an SUV that stalled on South Pine Street, when the collision occurred, Littlejohn said.

While they were out of the SUV and in the road, they were hit from behind by a Nissan sedan, and Fant was thrown into another lane where he was hit by a Honda Accord, according to police.

Both brothers were taken to Spartanburg Medical Hospital, where Fant died just before 11 p.m., Littlejohn said.

Information on Fant’s brother’s condition was not available. There was no word if either of the other drivers were injured.

No charges have been filed in the wreck, but Littlejohn said it continues to be investigated by police.

Fant is being mourned by the Spartanburg High School community.

Principal Vance Jones said the “community is shaken today by the tragic loss,” in a statement shared by WHNS.

“We grieve with the Fant family and are here to support them in any way we can,” Jones said in the statement. “Caleb was a Viking through and through, and his joyful spirit will live on among us. His senior year was a time that held great promise, and we will all join his classmates in continuing to honor his memory as a member of the Class of 2020.”

In his Facebook post, Kite said “Spartanburg High lost another student athlete today.”

In January, another senior at Spartanburg High School died during a surgical procedure, The State reported. Nick Dixon, a standout football player, suffered complications while doctors repaired a torn ACL and meniscus, a family friend told WSPA.

Dixon had offers to play at the collegiate level from Georgia State University, North Greenville University and The Citadel, according to 247Sports.

Days after Dixon died, Spartanburg High School mourned the death of coach and athletic trainer Bryant Rose, The State reported. He died in the hospital after a brief stay in the hospital after surgery, according to WYFF.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

