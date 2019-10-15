Teens attacked another student at Richland Co. school, and one got tasered, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A deputy had to use a taser on a teenager to stop him, and two other teens, from attacking a student at high school in Columbia Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Two teens, including 18-year-old Charles Murray who was tasered, were charged in the assault of another student at Richland Northeast High School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

A third student involved in the attack ran away before being detained, according to the release.

The incident occurred shortly after classes were dismissed at about 3:30 p.m., when a school resource officer, or SRO, saw a large group of students gathered in a school courtyard, the sheriff’s department said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Several students in the crowd had cellphones out and were recording the attack, according to the release.

The SRO said Murray, along with a 17-year-old and the third teen were kicking and punching another student who was on the ground, the sheriff’s department said.

As the crowd of students ran away, the SRO used a taser to subdue Murray, while another deputy captured the 17-year-old student, according to the release.

Both were charged with breach of peace, the sheriff’s department said.

While the minor was released to a parent, Murray remains behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

More charges are possible as the fight continues to be investigated, the sheriff’s department said.

Information on discipline from the school was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Listen to our daily briefing:

SHARE COPY LINK