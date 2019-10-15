Sinkhole continues to keep busy Columbia road closed, city officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A day after a water line break created a sinkhole at a busy intersection, traffic was still blocked Tuesday and health concerns were raised by City of Columbia officials.

Drivers on the morning commute are asked to avoid the area near the intersection of Trenholm Road and Beltline Boulevard, where the Forest Acres road is closed because of the significant sinkhole.

Trenholm Road, from Saramont Road to Deans Lane, will be closed until repairs are completed, city officials said in a news release.

Detours are in place, but there is no word how long it will take to repair the road that will remain closed in the area near the intersection of Beltline Boulevard where a BP gas station is located.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The sinkhole was the result of a 16-inch water line break, officials said. It was first reported Monday evening.

Information on what caused the water line to break was not available.

On top of the traffic snarls, the water line break has potentially contaminated water with bacteria in the area, according to a Columbia Water news release.

Residents and businesses in the larger area of Glenwood Road to East Buchanon Drive are under a boil water advisory, according to the release.

Anyone in the area is warned to “vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking,” officials said. Additionally, ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

In addition to many residences in the area, there are several restaurants, including The Pizza Joint, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Zaxby’s.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Listen to our daily briefing: