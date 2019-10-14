Hootie & the Blowfish celebrate USC’s last-second upset win over Georgia in London

SHARE COPY LINK

Count Hootie & the Blowfish among the University of South Carolina fans who were watching their favorite college football team pull off an upset win over Georgia on Saturday.

But the band that formed when its members were college students in Columbia was not in Sanford Stadium.

Hootie & the Blowfish saw the closing moments of the Gamecocks’ 20-17 win while on tour in London.

Darius Rucker, the group’s front man, posted a video on Twitter of the band and friends celebrating the double-overtime victory.

Even in London the Gamecocks win!!!! pic.twitter.com/XiIiULaIVT — Hootie & The Blowfish (@HootieTweets) October 14, 2019

Along with the video, the band tweeted “Even in London the Gamecocks win!!!!”

The video shows Rucker and Jim ‘Soni’ Sonefeld intently watching as Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship attempted a game-tying field goal that was no good.

Rucker was blowing at the TV in an attempt to push the kick off target, while Sonefeld was trying to create some good mojo by waving his hand with the spurs up signal, video shows.

The crowded room, which also included former Gamecocks standout linebacker and NFL veteran Corey Miller, among others soon broke into a celebration.

After hooting and hollering, hugs were shared with the group of revelers that also included fellow Hootie & the Blowfish band mates Mark Bryan and Dean Felber among many others, video shows.

The clip closes with a close up on Sonefeld, who first is seen holding a hand over a gaping mouth before breaking into a beaming smile as the party was likely just beginning as the video comes to an end.

The group formed when the members were students at the University of South Carolina in the 1980s, and cut its teeth in Columbia playing gigs at frat houses and bars in Five Points.

Before the game, the group tweeted a vintage photo from its college days with a Gamecocks banner in the background, and a message that included USC’s motto, saying “Forever to thee... #SpursUp from London!”

Hootie & the Blowfish has two more performances in England before the end of its “Group Therapy Tour.” It is scheduled to play Manchester and Birmingham on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The group wrapped up the U.S. portion of the tour in Columbia in September with three nights of sold-out shows at Colonial Life Arena.

