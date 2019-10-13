One person killed, three more injured in crash on major Midlands highway, SC cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

One person was killed and three more were injured in a Sunday morning crash on a stretch of a major interstate that runs through the Midlands, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 26, at the 159 mile marker, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. That’s near the Homestead Road exit in Orangeburg County, not far from the junction with Interstate 95.

A 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was heading west on the highway when it ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped in the crash, according to Southern.

All four occupants were wearing seat belts, but the back seat passenger on the driver’s side died at the scene, Southern said.

The driver of the Chevy was airlifted to hospital in Columbia, while the two other passengers were also injured and were taken to an Orangeburg hospital by EMS, according to Highway Patrol.

Information on their condition was not available.

The person who was killed will be publicly identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred 12 hours after a deadly motorcycle collision in Orangeburg, The State reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

