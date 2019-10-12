When will temperatures hit the 40s in Charlotte?

SHARE COPY LINK

After months of stifling weather, Charlotte could finally see a little chill.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s in the middle of the coming week for the first time this fall, meteorologists say.

The low is expected to dip to 47 degrees late Wednesday into Thursday and again late Thursday and early Friday, according to the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C.

The private AccuWeather service predicts three straight overnights with lows in the 40s for Charlotte: 44 degrees late Wednesday into Thursday, 47 late Thursday and early Friday and 49 late Friday into Saturday.

Blame a colder air mass that’s forecast to arrive in the North Carolina mountains and Charlotte region on gusty northwest winds sometime Wednesday, NWS forecasters said.

Some mountain ridge tops and wind-sheltered mountain valleys could see their first frost or freeze of the season early Thursday or Friday, according to the NWS prediction Saturday.

The cold weather is predicted to follow a warm and rainy system that should arrive in the region Tuesday and Wednesday, meteorologists said.

And that rainy system will follow another one expected to bring showers to Charlotte Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS.

Skies should clear by late Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has a 60% chance of showers Sunday through at least Wednesday, according to the NWS forecast Saturday morning.

Highs are predicted to drop from 83 degrees Saturday to the mid to high 70s Sunday through Wednesday.