Man filmed children in bathroom of his SC home, cops say. There could be more victims

Police are looking for more victims after they say a man used hidden cameras to film children while they used the bathroom in his South Carolina home, media outlets report.

During an investigation that began in late August, investigators searched the home of Michael Adam Knight, 47, with the help of a K-9 and found “multiple electronic devices” that contained hundreds of child pornography files, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

These files included multiple victims that had direct contact with Knight, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Knight hid cameras in his bathroom to secretly film children, warrants say, according to the Greenville News.

Knight was arrested Wednesday and charged with voyeurism, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Several victims have been identified, but the Sheriff’s Office says it is concerned there could be more victims.

Anyone who may have had “contact with Knight in a similar fashion,” is asked to called Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-Crime, the Sheriff’s Office said.