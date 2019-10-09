Midlands man charged with murder following argument, Lexington County Sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Midlands man is behind bars on a murder charge, among other crimes, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Following an argument Monday, Donald Wayne Storey fatally shot another man, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 65-year-old Batesburg man was tracked down at another location later Monday night and arrested, according to the release.

The man Storey shot was identified as Eric Wade Maroney, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

After being shot in the upper body, the 33-year-old Maroney was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

Several spent shell casings were found at the home on Promenade Road where the shooting occurred, according to the release. That is near U.S. 1 and U.S. 178.

Storey is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on charges of murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, jail records show.

No bond has been set for Storey, according to jail records.

In September, Storey was booked into the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center on third degree assault & battery charges, the Aiken Standard reported.

