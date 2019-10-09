Crash backed up traffic on major Midlands highway during morning commute

SHARE COPY LINK

Drivers on the Wednesday morning commute headed to Columbia faced delays as traffic was backed up following a collision on a major Midlands highway.

A crash on Interstate 20 caused multiple lanes of the highway to be closed, bringing traffic to a crawl, the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported.

The collision occurred by the 76 mile marker, near the junction with Interstate 77, according to SCDOT.

The wreck occurred just before 7 a.m., and two westbound lanes on I-20 were blocked, SCDOT tweeted.

That caused delays for drivers traveling from northeast Richland County toward Columbia.

The wreck was cleared and the road was reopened just before 8 a.m., SCDOT traffic cameras showed.

Prior to that, a vehicle was on fire on the interstate, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on any injuries and the number of vehicles involved in the crash was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

