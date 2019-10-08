Car dealership offers AR-15 voucher and a Bible to buyers in SC, business says

A South Carolina car dealership says it’s offering AR-15 vouchers to customers. Screengrab from the Carolina Ford Facebook page

Car buyers get more than a set of new keys at one South Carolina dealership.

That’s because Carolina Ford is offering a semi-automatic rifle voucher, Bible and U.S. flag with every vehicle sale, the Honea Path business announced last week on its Facebook page.

It’s part of the ‘God, Guns and America’ promotion, which runs through November, the dealer says.

A photo from the business appears to show one man holding the corners of a U.S. flag while another carries a Bible in one arm and a firearm in the other, according to another Facebook post. The South Carolina dealership is about 35 miles south of Greenville.

Customers won’t receive the Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle on site but instead get a $400 voucher to redeem at Locked N Loaded, a gun store in nearby Abbeville, the Index-Journal reports.

The shop conducts background checks before rifle purchases and sells other items that can be bought with the voucher, according to WHNS.

The idea for the promotion came after employees talked about their beliefs, the station reports.

“We love America, we love God and we like to hunt,” Derrick Hughes, general manager, told WHNS. “We live in a small town where a lot of people like to hunt. [The promotion] appeals to our demographic.”

The business says the promotion is “near and dear to our hearts,” and others shared that sentiment.

“Love this promo!” one Facebook user commented. “And a good reason to buy another Ford truck.”

But it seems not everyone was on board.

“Can’t wait for the lawsuits when your company is held liable for a shooting!” one person wrote on a Carolina Ford post.

This isn’t the first time a car dealer has worked with a gun shop to offer rifles to customers.

In 2016, Hagan’s Motor Pool in Rochester, New Hampshire, ran a special called “Buy a Car, Get an AR,” according to a Facebook post from the business.

Owner Mike Hagan’s rifle promotion came around the time a similar weapon was used in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, according to the New York Daily News.

“Following the mass shooting at Pulse, Hagan briefly considered changing the offer — but after speaking with community members, he decided against it,” the newspaper reported at the time.

