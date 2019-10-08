Injuries reported after train collides with truck in Lexington County

SHARE COPY LINK

Injuries were reported after an early-morning collision between a train and a truck in Lexington County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. on Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia, Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in an interview with The State.

The train hit the truck near the road’s intersections with Burroughs Avenue and McDowell Street, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. That is about three miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Some injuries were reported in the wreck, Master Trooper David Jones told The State.

Information on the number of people injured, and their conditions, was not available.

There is no word on what caused the crash, but it remains under investigation by Highway Patrol, with the sheriff’s department assisting.

The area of Old Dunbar Road near the collision is closed and could cause traffic delays for drivers on the morning commute, WIS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

