Funeral arrangements set for Lexington County firefighter killed in the line of duty

A funeral service has been set for the Lexington County firefighter who died in the line of duty last Friday.

Mourners can pay their final respects to Paul Quattlebaum on Tuesday, according to the Barr-Price Funeral Home. The service will be held at 4 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center at Batesburg-Leesville High School, where Quattlebaum graduated in 1990.

The 46-year-old was responding to a call when he was fatally hit by a truck, The State reported.

Quattlebaum and his partner encountered a vehicle collision near the 5200 block of Fairview Road, and while checking on people in the crash, a semi-truck struck Quattlebaum, Lexington County officials said.

The 22-year veteran of the Lexington Fire Department was a fire engineer at Samaria Fire Department, Station 27, according to his obituary.

“Quattlebaum faithfully served the residents and visitors of Lexington County throughout his career,” county officials said. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the County of Lexington are with his family.”

Quattlebaum is survived by a son, Elijah, among other relatives, according to his obituary.

During his career with the fire department, Quattlebaum rose from a volunteer firefighter to fire engineer to a ride-up captain, The State reported.

Prior to joining the fire department, Quattlebaum was a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps, serving as a field-radio operator from 1992-94, according to county officials. He was honorably discharged after an injury.

“We salute him for his service to Lexington County and our nation as a member of the (United States Marine Corps),” the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

In addition to his work with the fire department, the Richland County native was the owner of Paul’s Pool Service and Repair, according to his obituary.

Rather than flowers as memorials, Quattlebaum’s family is asking that donations be made to the Burn Foundation of America’s Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House in Augusta, Georgia.

Quattlebaum’s death is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Staff writer David Travis Bland contributed to this report.

