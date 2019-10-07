10-year-old found shot to death inside SC home, coroner says

SHARE COPY LINK

An investigation into the death of a South Carolina child is underway, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said.

A 10-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

The Hanahan Police Department said it responded to a 911 call at about 10 p.m., WCSC reported.

At about 10:15 p.m., the coroner’s office said it was called to a Hanahan residence where the child died from a gunshot wound.

Information on what lead to the shooting, and if it is considered an accident, was not available.

The child has not been publicly identified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, the coroner’s office said.

The child’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

