York County car crash leaves one person dead, police say

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday near Rock Hill, officials said.

The wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. on Carrie Estates Road near Hall Spencer Road in York County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2015 Kia Soul was traveling north on Carrie Estates Road, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Miller said.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. The driver was not ejected or entrapped, Miller said.

There were no passengers in the car, Miller said.

