Hunters find body of Midlands man killed in hit & run, SC cops say

A Midlands man was killed in a hit & run collision Saturday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after his body was discovered by hunters at about 9 a.m., James Antonio Gooden was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 36-year-old Pinewood man was found near the intersection of Camp Mac Boykin and Drayton roads, the sheriff’s office said.

“It appears at this time he died as a result of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident, in which the vehicle fled the scene,” Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

An autopsy on Gooden is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Baker said.

The collision remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

