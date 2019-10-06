Double murder suspect captured after manhunt, Richland County Sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

The suspect in a triple shooting that killed two people was arrested Saturday night on multiple charges, including murder, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Following a three-day manhunt, Demetrick Doctor was captured without incident, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 46-year-old was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after two people died and another was hospitalized in a Thursday night shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

The shooting occurred at 239 Ballenton Rd. in Columbia at around 10:30 p.m., according to the release. That’s near the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Interstate 77.

When deputies who were responding to the shots fired call arrived, they said they found three people had been hit by gunfire.

Christine Anne Hayes and Justin Glenn died at the scene, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. The 47-year-old Blythewood woman and 24-year-old Columbia man had both been shot in the upper torso, Watts said.

A third person was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

Information on that person’s condition was not available.

Investigators haven’t said what the motivation for the shooting was, but more information is expected to be made public at a news conference on Monday.

Doctor is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

No bond has been set for Doctor, who has a criminal record that goes back to 1990, according to court records.

In 1996, Doctor pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment. Court records show that while in a South Carolina prison he assaulted a corrections officer and received additional time in prison.

