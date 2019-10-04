Rock Hill man had child porn pictures of kids as young as 6 on social media, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Rock Hill man has been arrested after York County deputies said he had child porn on his social media account.

Tucker Davis Deloach, 26, faces seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, according to police and court records.

Deloach had pictures of girls aged 6 to teens in various stages of undress, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. The photos were found on Deloach’s Tumblr social media account, deputies said in the arrest warrants.

Deloach was arrested Friday in Fort Mill after an investigation by York County deputies that started in March, police documents show.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Robert Kittle, spokesman for S.C. Attorney General’s Office, said the charges in Deloach’s case are connected to possession of child pornography.

Tumblr is a worldwide social media site with more than 480 million users, according to the website.

Deloach faces up to as much as 70 years in prison if convicted of all charges, under South Carolina law.

Under South Carolina law, third-degree sexual exploitation of minors is, “knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

The arrest is part of the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiative. The ICAC task force has made dozens of arrests this year in South Carolina targeting online child pornography.

SHARE COPY LINK

SHARE COPY LINK