In one of the deadliest bank robberies in recent memory, man sentenced in Conway murders

A federal jury sentenced Brandon Council to death for shooting and killing two employees during a robbery at the Conway CresCom bank in 2017.

The jury delivered its sentencing verdict on Thursday morning after nearly three weeks of trial. The same jury convicted Council on murder and robbery last week. The panel of eight women and four men

Council showed no emotion as the verdict of “death” was read on two accounts. Members of the victim’s family’s also showed little reaction to the verdict, though a few sobs could be heard in the room.

On Aug. 21, 2017, Council went into the 16th Avenue branch and approached Donna Major at the teller counter. He waited about 45 seconds before pulling out a gun and shooting Major twice.

Katie Skeen screamed in her nearby office, and Council ran to her. Council shot Skeen from point-blank range and killed her.

Council then ran back to Major, who was on the floor behind the counter, and shot her in the head. He then spent minutes robbing the bank.

Council stole Skeen’s car from the parking lot and fled to North Carolina, where he picked up a prostitute and stayed at a hotel. The next day, he used a person he just met to buy a car using money from the robbery.

On Aug. 23, police arrested Council outside of a Greenville, North Carolina, hotel. FBI investigators spoke to Council, who detailed his crime spree and his reasoning.

The jury found the government met all its required elements to sentence Council to death. The defense provided 50 different mitigating factors as reasons why Council should not be put to death. At least one juror supported 27 of the 50 factors, but in the end it did not convince the panel enough to sentence Council to life in prison.

“These were intentional and senseless murders,” federal prosecutor Nathaniel Williams said after the verdict.

Prosecutors worked to make sure the two people killed were not forgotten and Williams said “they were exceptional people who made a difference in this community.”