One killed in morning crash near elementary school in Lexington County, SC cops say

One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash near an elementary school in Lexington County, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision between a moped and a car occurred just before 7 a.m., Lance Cpl. David Jones said in an interview with The State.

The wreck happened on Old Orangeburg Road, near Saxe Gotha Elementary School, according to Lexington County officials. It was near the area where school buses drop off students at the school, a picture shared by Highway Patrol shows.

The crash occurred while school zone traffic laws were being enforced, but Jones said no students were involved in the wreck.

A section of Old Orangeburg Road, from Southwood Drive and Platt Springs Road, has been closed, Lexington County officials tweeted. The school can still be accessed from Southwood Drive.

There was no word if the person killed was riding the moped or in the car.

The person will be publicly identified when the Lexington County Coroner’s Office has notified the next of kin.

Information on any other injuries, what caused the collision, or if any criminal charges will be filed was not available.

The crash is under investigation.

Because of the wreck, Lexington County School District One said buses will be delayed on routes to Carolina Springs Middle School, White Knoll Middle School and White Knoll High School, WLTX reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

