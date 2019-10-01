Survey crew finds human remains over a ‘vast area’ in South Carolina woods, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A survey crew working in South Carolina found human remains Tuesday morning.

The crew found the remains in a heavily wooded area in Piedmont, about a quarter-mile off the road, according to the Greenville News.

Officials were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. and confirmed the remains are human, FOX Carolina reported.

Greg Shore, Anderson County coroner, told FOX Carolina the remains were scattered “over a vast area” but seemed to be from one person.

Sgt. J.T. Foster, spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, told the Greenville News that the remains are in “an advanced state of decomposition.”

Officials have not identified the remains and an investigation is ongoing, according to WSPA.

Piedmont is about 104 miles from Columbia.