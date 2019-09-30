Lancaster crash involved school bus, log truck and cars, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash Monday afternoon in Lancaster County involved a school bus with children onboard, a logging truck and as many as two other vehicles, emergency officials said.

At least nine students were on the bus but none had injuries in the crash on S.C. 9 that were reported as serious, said Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player.

None of the students as of 3:30 p.m. required transport and any injuries on the bus were not believed to be severe, Player said.

The Lancaster County school district sent officials and another bus for the children, Player said.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on S.C. 9 between Lancaster and the Buford community in northeastern Lancaster County, Player said.

Highway 9, also called Pageland Highway in that area, is shut down as the road is blocked in both directions, officials said. S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating and reports injuries in the crash on its website.

A logging truck that was involved appeared to be on its side, Player said. Another two vehicles also appear to be involved, Player said.

At least one person from one of the other vehicles was transported by helicopter, Player said.

