South Carolina

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Lake Murray Boulevard crash, Columbia police say

Be aware of motorcycles on the roadways

Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe.
One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash during the Monday morning commute, the Columbia Police Department said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Kennerly Road, police tweeted. That’s near Interstate 26 and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.

It happened at about 7:45 a.m., during the morning commute, according to the tweet.

The motorcycle rider suffered significant leg injuries, police said.

Further information on the motorcyclist’s condition was not available.

There is no word on the number of other vehicles involved, if there were any other injuries, or how long it took to reopen the road after the wreck was cleared.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Noah Feit
Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.
