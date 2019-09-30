Accused gunman in Lancaster club shooting where 2 died captured in Florida, cops say

Lancaster County, S.C. Sheriff Barry Faile discusses sports bar shooting Two men died and 8 people were injured in a shooting at a crowded sports bar near Lancaster, S.C., early Saturday, authorities said. The shooter or shooters have not been found. Sheriff Barry Faile said he believes one person was targeting another. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two men died and 8 people were injured in a shooting at a crowded sports bar near Lancaster, S.C., early Saturday, authorities said. The shooter or shooters have not been found. Sheriff Barry Faile said he believes one person was targeting another.

The accused gunman charged with killing two people in a nightclub shooting in Lancaster has been caught and is jailed, police said.

Breante Deon Stevens, 31, was captured Sunday in Florida, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevens faces two counts of murder and weapons charges in the mass shooting where eight other people were wounded on Sept. 21 at Ole Skool club in Lancaster County.

Henry Lee Colvin, 29, of Rock Hill, and Aaron Harris, 28, of Kershaw, were killed, police said.

Local, state and federal agents including the FBI, Homeland Security and others had been searching for Stevens since the shootout, deputies said.

Stevens was caught in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and remains in the Broward County jail, Barfield said.

It remains unclear if Stevens will fight extradition from Florida back to South Carolina.

Stevens is a felon with Lancaster County convictions for drugs and robbery who recently was released from a South Carolina prison, court records show.

A second suspect is charged with two murders in the mass shooting. Antonio Emmanuel Champion, 30, of Fort Mill in York County, was in possession of weapons at the club, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

It remains unclear if Stevens could face a death penalty trial.

Under South Carolina law, the death penalty can be sought if there is more than one homicide victim in an incident.

The law states prosecutors can seek capital punishment if, “Two or more persons were murdered by the defendant by one act or pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct.”

