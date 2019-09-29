Alabama is coming to Columbia after postponing previous visit to Colonial Life Arena

Alabama performs at Rupp Arena Alabama headlined a concert that also featured standout performances by Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Headhunters at Rupp Arena Friday night. The two original Alabama band members on hand were lead vocalist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alabama headlined a concert that also featured standout performances by Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Headhunters at Rupp Arena Friday night. The two original Alabama band members on hand were lead vocalist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry.

Alabama won’t be playing in Columbia this week. But the country music legends will perform at Colonial Life Arena as part of the band’s “50th Anniversary Tour.”

After previously postponing their appearance, the members of the Country Music Hall of Fame have rescheduled the concert.

Alabama is now slated to play in Columbia on July 10, 2020, according to Colonial Life Arena’s website.

That will be the first show on the relaunched tour, according to the band’s website.

The group was originally scheduled to play the arena on Thursday, but had to scuttle the concert because of lead singer Randy Owen’s health issues, The State reported.

Owen was suffering from complications with cluster migraines and vertigo, an arena spokesperson said in an August news release.

Alabama was making a 50-city tour, and had more than 20 concerts postponed because of Owen’s ailments, Pollstar reported.

“As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff (Cook) are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time,” bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry said in the August news release. “We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Gentry’s optimism was not an empty promise as Alabama is set to hit the road again with The Charlie Daniels Band performing as the opening act.

Tickets purchased for Thursday’s originally scheduled performance will be valid for the July concert, Colonial Life Arena said in a news release.

For ticketholders looking for a refund, they will be available “at the original point of purchase,” according to an arena spokesperson.

Refunds will be available until 7 p.m. on July 10, 2020, when the show is scheduled to begin, the news release said.

Tickets are available online and range from $35 to more than $150, according to Ticketmaster.

Alabama has sold 80 million records during its award-winning career.

