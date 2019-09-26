Four separate blazes in Columbia neighborhood investigated by fire department, police

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Four early morning fires in the Rosewood area are being investigated, the Columbia Fire Department said Thursday.

Mike DeSumma, a spokesperson for the fire department, would not say if there was a connection to the blazes on separate properties, or if arson was suspected, but said his department and Columbia police are investigating.

The fires all started outside of residences, DeSumma said.

At about 4 a.m., two vehicles and the exterior of a home in the 3200 block of Heyward Street were burned during a fire, that was extinguished, according to DeSumma.

Less than 30 minutes later, the fire department responded to another call in the neighborhood.

A boat cover on a trailer went up in flames outside of a home at the corner of Heyward Street and South Bonham Road, DeSumma said. That’s about three blocks away from the first fire.

Two other minor fires were reported in the area, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

Information on the potential value of property loss was not available, but DeSumma said both of the vehicles in the first fire were a total loss and the house was damaged.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

