South Carolina
Fort Mill man exposed private parts to woman in public, police say
A Fort Mill man is charged with indecent exposure after he exposed his private parts to a woman on Sunday, police said.
Brandon J. Mayer, 23, was arrested Thursday in Chester County after a four-day investigation, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of Fort Mill Police Department.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Fort Mill, east of Interstate 77, Zachary said.
The driver asked the woman if she could help him with something, the report stated. When the woman approached the vehicle, the driver had his privates exposed, the victim told police.
The woman left and called police, Zachary said.
Mayer remained jailed at the Fort Mill Police Department Thursday night pending a bond hearing on Friday, officials said.
