‘Lot of meth’: York County woman trafficked meth in SC and Charlotte, police say

A Rock Hill woman who had been free on bond on trafficking methamphetamine charges now faces additional drug charges in South Carolina and North Carolina, police said.

Angelia Marie Rockholt, 38, is in York County jail on three felony meth trafficking charges after she was extradited from North Carolina, court records show.

“Our officers served the warrants on her after she was brought back,” said Marvin Brown, commander of York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

York County drug agents had pending warrants against Rockholt for drug deals in March and August, Brown said. Those warrants were served in addition to North Carolina charges from an August arrest, Brown said.

“She had been arrested in Charlotte with a large amount of meth that was around a pound,” Brown said.

Police reports show York County drug agents had been investigating Rockholt since March.

“The arrests were for large quantities of this dangerous drug,” Brown said. “This a lot of meth.”

Rockholt was arrested in Charlotte in August on nine drug charges including trafficking, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office jail records show. That arrest was made by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers, York County drug agents and ATF federal officers, Brown said.

In that incident, Rockholt was found at an extended stay motel, police said. Police seized 474 grams of meth, Ecstasy and other drugs, more than $5,000 in cash, seven cellphones, 45 rounds of ammunition, and five switchblade knives, according to an incident report.

That Charlotte arrest came while Rockholt was free on bail.

In May, Rockholt was arrested by Rock Hill Police Department officers on a trafficking meth charge when 140 grams of meth was found during a traffic stop, according to police and court records. She was released on a $25,000 bond after that arrest, according to York County court documents.

Rockholt now faces two South Carolina meth trafficking charges of a weight over 100 grams. A conviction for that weight carries a mandatory 25 years in prison in South Carolina for each conviction, state law shows.

Rockholt is in the York County jail under a $75,000 bond for the three pending trafficking charges served against her on Monday, records show.