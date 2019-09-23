Army solider from Conway charged with distributing bomb info, wanting to attack U.S.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A U.S. Army private from Conway was charged with providing information to make bombs and discussing attacks on news stations and a left-wing group in America, according to court records.

Army officials confirmed Jarrett William Smith lists Conway, S.C., as his home.

Authorities charged Smith with distribution of information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction on Monday in federal court in Kansas.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith provided bomb-making information and discussed wanting to go to Ukraine to fight with a far-right paramilitary group.

Last month, Smith also spoke to a confidential source in a group chat about a plan to attack in the U.S., investigators said. Smith was looking for more “radicals” like himself, the affidavit states. Smith discussed killing members of the far-left group Antifa and destroying cellphone towers or local news stations.

Smith told the source that a major news network headquarters would be a suggested target using a vehicle bomb, according to the affidavit.