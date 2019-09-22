SC deputy seriously injured in crash as she responded to emergency call, cops say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured on duty when she was involved in a collision as she responded to an emergency call, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Stephanie Hood crashed into a tree early Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The wreck occurred just after 2 a.m. as Hood was responding to a call about a suicide attempt, according to the news release.

While en route, her patrol car ran off the road and hit a tree, trapping Hood inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency responders had to use “the jaws of life” to get Hood out of the vehicle and she was rushed to an area hospital after suffering serious injuries, according to the release.

“Fortunately, she is expected to survive,” Capt. Roger Antonio said in the release.

Hood suffered extensive fractures, the sheriff’s office said. Those included injuries to her femur, ribs, wrist, fingers, foot and a crushed ankle, according to a online fundraiser set up to help cover the cost of her medical bills.

Hood had undergone several hours of surgery by Friday evening, and more operations were scheduled for the weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

Hood is in intense pain, according to the GoFundMe, which detailed her severe medical challenges. The deputy had surgery on her femur to stabilize three fractures, and upcoming procedures on her right wrist and foot are expected to be complicated because of tissue issues, per the fundraiser.

In addition to the surgeries, Hood needs a blood transfusion and has been placed on an oxygen ventilator, according to the fundraiser.

In a day since it was started, more than $5,000 has been raised from 72 donations in the GoFundMe.

The sheriff’s office said Hood’s family is “overwhelmed and grateful” for the outpouring of support and prayers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie and her family as we pray for a speedy recovery,” Antonio said in the news release.

Information on what caused the crash is not available.

The wreck is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

