Fort Jackson soldier dies preparing for training drill, officials say
An 18-year-old Army recruit at Fort Jackson died Friday before a training exercise, according to an official with the base.
The solider-in-training died while preparing to do physical training with his battalion, Fort Jackson spokesperson Patrick Jones said in a statement.
When the recruit showed signs of distress, Fort Jackson medical personnel immediately transported the soldier to Providence Hospital. He was pronounced him dead shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Hospital staff said the death was not heat related, according to Jones. The cause of the death is under investigation.
The soldier’s name is being withheld while officials are notifying of the next-of-kin.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and team mates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.
