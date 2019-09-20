Deputies find 114 pounds of pot on passenger bus on I-95, South Carolina sheriff says

Hemp or marijuana: What’s the difference? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK

Deputies found 114 pounds of marijuana after they stopped a passenger bus that was driving along Interstate 95 in Florence County, South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers pulled the bus over at about 7:20 a.m. Friday and brought out a drug detection dog to search the bus.

The dog smelled the drugs in the bus’ luggage area and officers found three large suitcases that were hiding 114.4 pounds of pot, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies pulled over the bus near mile marker 152, near Timmonsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies did not arrest anyone off the bus for the big haul of pot, according to a press release.

Sheriff William Barnes said, “I am especially proud of the work of these specially trained officers within the Criminal Enforcement Unit, their efforts to stop drug trafficking within Florence County and will save the lives of countless citizens.”