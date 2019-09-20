Swimmer dies after being pulled out of water at a South Carolina beach, coroner says

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A 52-year-old man died after rescue efforts on a South Carolina beach, officials say.

He was in the water off Sullivan’s Island when emergency crews responded to a “swimmer in distress” call on Wednesday, the town told WCSC.

The man was pulled to shore and given CPR on the beach, per WCBD.

Officials say he was taken to a hospital and later died, WCIV reports.

The Charleston County Coroner’s office identified him as Harvey Howard Jr. of Statesboro, Georgia, according to WCSC.

Howard’s “cause of death is pending an autopsy,” WCIV reports.

Sullivan’s Island Police Department is investigating the case, according to WCBD.

The incident came the same week police say a 62-year-old man drowned off Topsail Island in North Carolina.

The National Weather Service’s Wilmington office had alerted people about rough surf and rip currents.