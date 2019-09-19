Chester couple charged with sex crimes; 9 child victims as young as age 2, cops say

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A Chester couple has been arrested on sex crimes against nine children as young as age 2, police said.

Sarah Nicole Lacy, 34, and Bradley Mark Corlew, 31, are accused of criminal sexual conduct with minors over a span from December 2018 through August, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams.

The victims range in age from 2 to 11, Chester police said in a statement.

“In my 26 years in law enforcement, I have never encountered such horrific circumstances,” Williams said.

The pair were arrested earlier this week after an investigation that started in August at an Ella Street home, according to Chester police. On Aug. 22, Lacy said Corlew had physically assaulted her, police said. After investigating, both now face charges of sex crimes against children, police said.

“During the months of December 2018 through August 2019 the alleged suspects did commit acts against the nine juvenile victims in the residence,” Chester police said in a statement.

Candice Lively, 6th Circuit deputy solicitor, said prosecutors know of the charges and are prepared to make the cases a top priority in Chester County.

“We are are aware, and disturbed, by these charges,” Lively said.

The children were placed in a safe environment in August after the initial allegations came to light and are being cared for, police said.

According to Chester County police and jail records, Lacy faces 16 counts of criminal sexual conduct. Carlew faces nine counts of criminal sexual conduct, jail records show.

More charges are pending, police said.

Counts of first criminal sexual conduct can carry 25 years in prison for each conviction, South Carolina law shows.

Both Corlew and Lacy remain the Chester County jail after they were denied bond in a first court appearance, records show.