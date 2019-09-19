Second Rock Hill teen charged with murder in Lancaster killing, police say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A second Rock Hill teen has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a York County teen Sunday in Lancaster, deputies said.

Law enforcement officers said Thursday the two teens charged in the killing were motivated to rob the victim when he was killed.

Jonovan Hensley, 19, was charged with murder Thursday after initially being held as an accessory to murder, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Hensley is accused of being the getaway driver in the homicide, Faile said.

Jarod Keshun McNeil, 19, the alleged shooter, was arrested Tuesday in Alabama after he fled South Carolina after the killing, deputies said.

McNeil turned himself in to the Chambers County, Ala., police late Tuesday after fleeing South Carolina, deputies said. He was brought back to Lancaster Wednesday after waiving extradition.

The victim, Jaquavious Quandarious Neely, 19, was shot on the porch of a Carmel Road home Sunday afternoon and later died at a hospital, police and coroner officials said.

Deputies said Hensley and McNeil fled the shooting scene in a Nissan that was later recovered when Hensley was questioned by deputies.

The men charged face a minimum of 30 years in prison if convicted.

More charges could be pending, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Both Hensley and McNeil remain in the Lancaster County jail pending a first court appearance before a magistrate judge. Both will remain in jail because a magistrate can not set bond on a murder charge.

